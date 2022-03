A Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Dozie Okeke, have welcomed a set of twins after 18 years of marriage.

One Bishop Ken Obum shared photos of the couple and their newborn twins, a boy and a girl, on Facebook last week.

“GOD Blessed My Brother Dozie Okeke With a Twins Boy & a Girl After 18 Years of Marriage.. WHAT GOD CAN’T DO DOESN’T EXIST.. CHUKWU NARA EKENE.” he wrote.