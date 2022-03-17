Security operatives foil kidnap attempt, rescue victim in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command in a joint operation with the military have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued the victim in Dobi Kwalita Area of Gwagwalada Area Council.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday March 17, in Abuja, said the aborted attack and rescue of the victim followed an intelligence report from residents of Dobi kwalita.

“The residents had suspected a gathering of persons suspected to be kidnappers in the area on Tuesday,” she said.

“Following the report, the tactical and intelligence assets of the Gwagwalada Area Command and Division Police Headquarters in support of the military swung into action,”

The PPRO said police personnel and the local vigilante were drafted swiftly to the scene.

“In a bid to escape the aggressive advancement of the team, the criminal elements engaged the gallant team on gun duel who eventually repelled them

“In the…