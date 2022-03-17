Three sentenced to death by hanging for kidnap and murder of former Rivers Ministry of Health director

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced three persons to death by hanging over the kidnap and murder of former Director of Finance in the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Charles Nwogu.

The three persons, Andy Clement, Goddfrey Hanson and Chima Nwokoma, were facing nine counts of conspiracy and murder. They were sentenced after 11 years of litigation.

Two other suspects, Obinna Okereofo, Ogechi Innocent were discharged and acquitted from the charges.

The presiding Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, in his judgement held that the trio kidnapped and murdered Charles Nwogu at his residence in Rumuokoro, Obio/Akoor Local Government Area of Rivers State in 2012.

Justice Enebeli said the prosecution was able to judiciously prove the case of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder charges brought against the three convicts.

The trial judge, while sentencing them after they were found guilty in counts 1, 2 of conspiracy and counts 3, 4, 6, and 7, said his hands…