We’ll review tariff every six months

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has confirmed the removal of electricity subsidies by the federal government.

Sanusi Garba, NERC chairman in his speech on Wednesday March 16, said the commission played a role in ensuring that tariff rates were regulated.

Garba who revealed that adjustment was made in February following underlying economic considerations, added that tariff adjustment was straightforward and distribution companies are expected to inform their customers of the changes.

He said;