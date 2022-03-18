450 shelters destroyed by inferno at IDP camp in Borno

No fewer than 448 temporary shelters have been razed by fire at the Government Girls Secondary School IDP camp in Mafa local government of Borno state.

A statement released by the information unit of the local government revealed no life was lost or injury sustained as a result of the inferno. It assured of the Council’s assistance and promised to report the incident to higher authority for immediate intervention.

This comes less than three weeks after a fire incident destroyed houses at IDP camps in Konduga and Muna garage in Maiduguri.

The IDP camp at Government Girls Secondary School Mafa, is 50 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital.