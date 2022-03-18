5 Exciting Things About the Just Concluded Lagos State finals

A Cross section of Nigerian Breweries Staff at Kick-Off at the Kick-Off of Maltina School Games 2022 at Iganmu House, Lagos.

Whoosh! We’re literally just trying to catch our breaths after all the intensity, fun and excitement we witnessed at the 2022 edition of the Maltina School Games – Nigeria’s largest Secondary school festival hosted by top malt brand, Maltina.

It has been causing ripples in the high school sports scene of states across the Nation so you can imagine how ecstatic we were to witness it live at the Yaba College of Technology between 9th and 11th March, 2022 at the Lagos State finals.

Students Athletes at Maltina School Games Lagos Final at YABATECH, Lagos

The burning energy in the students, the fire, the outbursts! No Lagos school sports field has ever seen anything like it!

If you missed it (we sure hope you didn’t), we’re here to let you know that you missed some pretty hot stuff.

But we’re here for you.

Student Athlete at Maltina School…