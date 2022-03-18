APC destroyed everywhere. Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has knocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government for destroying the affairs of the country.

Mohammed made the remarks on Thursday February 17, during the inauguration of the 5.25kilometres Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Ashipa road, Oyo, Oyo State.

According to the Governor, Nigerians are suffering exclusion while ”tribalism, sectionalism, regionalism, religious bigotry and selfishness among the leadership reigned supreme in the country.”

“You have seen what the APC has done, they have destroyed everywhere. There is no security anywhere; Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world. Our people are divided because of sentiments, because of exclusion. People are distraught and disillusioned,” Mohammed said.

As compared to the APC, Mohammed said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now boasted of new leaders who are “putting aside tribalism, sectionalism, regionalism and religious bigotry to bring people to the…