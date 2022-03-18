Checkers Custard Raises The Bar As They Unveil Actor Ali Nuhu As Their Latest Brand Ambassador

Top quality food brand and one of the best FMCG brands in Nigeria, Checkers Africa Ltd, producers of Checkers Custard, have once again signed on a 3rd Brand Ambassador, in the person of one of Nollywood and Kannywood’s finest, director and producer, Ali Nu hu Muhammed. This unveiling happened on Wednesday, 16th March, 2020, at the Presidential Suite Hall, Tahir Guest Palace, Kano.

It was a gathering of the management and staff of Checkers Africa Limited, Ali Nuhu and his team, the media and fans of the top Nollywood actor, who graced the signing ceremony.

Checkers Custard is produced by Checkers Africa Limited and comes in three exciting flavours of Vanilla, Banana and Milk 3in1.

The convergence of the two kings; Ali Nuhu Mohammed fondly called ‘Sarki Ali’ and Nigeria’s favorite Custard brand, Checkers Custard, gave credence to the fact that both brands have established a good and secure working partnership.

In the words of Ali Nuhu the Brand Ambassador himself, “Checkers…