Ebele Obiano desecrated Awka land. She must apologize to Bianca within seven days and must appease gods – Awka monarch

The Obi of Awka Ancient Kingdom, Eze Uzu III of Awka, Obi Austin Ndigwe, has condemned the attack on the widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by the wife of the former governor of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano, during yesterday’s inauguration of Governor Charles Soludo.

In a statement released today, the monarch gave Mrs Obiano seven days to publicly apologize to the entire Igbo people or face serious consequences. According to him, Mrs Obiano’s actions were sacrilegious, and as the monarch of the town, she will have to appease the gods of Awka land to avoid calamities.