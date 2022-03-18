Florida woman accidentally kills another woman during fight livesteamed on Instagram (video)

A fight between a group of women in West Palm Beach, Florida, ended with one woman dead and it was all livestreamed on Instagram.

Palm Beach Police have arrested the woman named Jasmine Nelson, who allegedly shot and killed her opponent during what police are calling a fistfight turned deadly.

The fight broke out on Monday, March 14.

In the livestreamed video, which has now been viewed by millions of people, a group of girls are seen jumping the victim.

Then, a woman resembling Jasmine is seen rushing towards the victim waving a gun.

The woman in the video appears to swing the gun at the victim, as if to pistol whip her. Unfortunately, the gun went off and hit the victim, and she collapsed.

When police arrived, they found the victim, whose name has not been released, lying on the pavement in the parking lot of the park. She was pronounced dead by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Police say that Jasmine, 32, is the woman in the video who took out a handgun…