Kim Kardashian says she’s taking the ‘High Road’ when it comes to co-parenting with Kanye West

Reality TV star,Kim Kardashian says she’s always trying to take the high road in her co-parenting relationship with ex Kanye West.

The 41-year-old mum of four stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week Wednesday to record an interview, which will air on April 13.

After discussing her romance with ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Pete Davidson in a previous sneak peek clip, Kim addresses her ongoing struggles with Kanye’

“I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful,” Kim says of her mom, Kris Jenner, and late father, Robert Kardashian, who divorced in 1991 after having four kids together.

“No matter what goes on, that’s the father of my kids, I’ll always be protective, I’ll always want my kids to just see the best of the best.”

It’s been very tensfew months for Kim and her current boyfriend, Pete, who have been the subject of Kanye’s online attacks.

“As hard as it can be sometimes, I try to ignore…