Locally made pistol explodes and kills vigilante in Rivers

An operative of vigilante group codenamed OSPAC, one of the popular local security outfits in Rivers state, identified simply as Elemchukwu has been confirmed dead after a dane gun belonging to him fell and exploded at Ubima Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

OSPAC Vice Chairman in Ubima community, Ikwerre LGA, Amadi Goodluck confirmed the sad incident.

Goodluck debunked claim of members of the vigilante group having a hand in Elemchukwu’s death, adding that the deceased died as a result of accidental discharge.

He said;

“Yesterday around after 8am, I was in the office when I received a call that Elim has shot himself dead.

“When we got there, we found him dead. I asked people around there what had happened to our boy. They showed me the shop where he came to buy something.

“Then he left and started his motorcycle. He was holding a dane gun. In the process of starting the bike, the gun fell down, hitting its head on the…