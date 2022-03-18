Police arrest suspected female ritualist with N166,700 cash and school uniforms in Kwara

Kwara State Police Command has arrested a suspected female ritualist in the Kulende area of Ilorin.

Spokesperson of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development in a statement, said that the arrest was made by the men of Kulende Divisional Police Headquarters, Ilorin in conjunction with members of the community in the early hours of Thursday, March 17.

The suspect is currently being held at the state Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Kwara State Police headquarters for further investigations.

Ajayi said the suspect who appeared to be mentally unstable, had in her possession school uniforms, notebooks, textbooks and monies of different denominations, totalling N166,700:00 when she was arrested.

It was also gathered that a man in a black SUV Jeep was found with the suspect at about 6:00 am when she was arrested, and that the man zoomed off immediately he noticed the presence of the Police.

The woman, according to the police spokesman…