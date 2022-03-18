Twitter users reacts to photos of Sasha and Malia Obama hiking in Los Angeles (photos)

Photos of Malia and Sasha Obama hiking in Los Angeles has got Twitter users talking.

 

The former First Daughters of the United States of America, who both now live in California, are seen clad in their sportswear as they hiked a trail popular among celebrities.

 

Malia moved to Los Angeles a few months ago and Sasha has recently transferred from the University Of Michigan to the University of Southern California.

 

The sisters were spotted by the paparazzi as they worked up a sweat while hiking up a steep hill.

 

Sasha wore tiny shorts and a t-shirt that was tied up into a crop top to show off her belly button ring while Malia wore a sports bra and leggings.

 

Twitter users reacted, calling Sasha “thick” while Malia is being called “slim thick”.

 

See more photos below.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

