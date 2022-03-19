4 Marines die as US military plane crashes in Norway during NATO exercise

Four U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war, authorities said Saturday.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that they died in the crash on Friday night, March 18. The cause was under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

“It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night,” the Norwegian prime minister tweeted. “Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives, and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

The Marines, assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response. The U.S. says their identities wouldn’t be immediately provided in keeping with U.S. Defense Department policy of notifying relatives.

The aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey. It “had a crew of four and…