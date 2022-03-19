Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich’s jet among 100 planes grounded by US Govt

The US government has effectively grounded nearly 100 planes with ties to Russia, including one owned by Chelsea billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich.

As part of its sanctions on Russia and the wealthy elite surrounding President Vladimir Putin, the Biden administration has already banned Russian aircraft from its airspace.

The US Commerce Department has said the planes are in contravention of US sanctions on Russia.

Providing service to these aircraft anywhere in the world – including inside Russia – may lead to heavy fines and potential jail time, it says.

The list includes aircraft operated by Russian airlines, including Aeroflot.

While most are Boeing aircraft, a Gulfstream private jet owned by Mr. Abramovich, the current owner of Chelsea football club is also included.

The Russian was among seven oligarchs sanctioned by the UK government earlier this month in response to the Ukraine war.

Mr. Abramovich, 55, is alleged to have strong ties to Russian…