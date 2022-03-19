It shouldn’t be to just go and take the action and say government will come. I will not come- Wike warns Communities against disrupting oil companies operations

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned communities not to disrupt activities of oil companies in the state but instead notify the State government of any dispute they might have with oil companies operating in their areas.

Wike stated this when members of the Ogba Traditional Council and stakeholders formally introduced His Eminence, Nwachukwu Obuoha Nnam-Obi, III, Oba of Ogbaland, to the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

Wike said that the State government will no longer tolerate a situation where communities would block roads, stop operations of companies and think government will intervene on their behalf.

He said: “It is not when you go and blow up oil pipelines or gas pipelines that you get what you want to get. No community can do it alone.

“There is nothing wrong with you liaisoning with government to make sure companies fulfil their promises and whatever is provided in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). You need government to give…