Reno Omokri admits that he finds Bianca Ojukwu attractive but says nothing can make him stray from his wife

Reno Omokri has responded after a follower asked if he is attracted to Bianca Ojukwu. 

 

Reno shared a photo of Bianca Ojukwu following the fracas at the Governor Charles Soludo’s inauguration ceremony. 

 

“Slap and look cute,” Reno captioned the photo.

 

A follower then asked Reno, “She dey enter your eye abi?”

 

Reno responded: “I can’t deny that. It is not a sin to admire beauty. I find her to be very attractive. She is a very beautiful woman. However, that is where it ends.”

 

He then shared a photo of his second wife, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter Ebele, and revealed that there is no sin in admiring another woman but nothing will make him stray from his current wife.

 

He wrote: “Yes, I admire. No sin in that. But this beauty prays, plays, slays, and stays. So, nothing can make me stray.”

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

