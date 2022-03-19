Singer, Davido takes delivery of the Lamborghini Aventador heÂ bought for himself as a Christmas present last December (video)





Davido has finally taken delivery of his Lamborghini Aventador he bought for himself as a Christmas present last December. The Nigerian singer took to his Instagram story to share a video of the luxury car being brought to his house in Banana Island. He wrote in his caption: "Welcome Home."







Source: Linda Ikeji

