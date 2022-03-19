Thomas Tuchel dismisses wanting to leave crisis hit Chelsea for Man Utd

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has reiterated his support for the crisis hit club saying he is ‘fully committed’ to Chelsea amid links to Manchester United .

Following uncertainty over the future of Chelsea following UK sanctions on on the club’s billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovic , Tuchel has been linked with a move to rivals , Manchester United.

His former mentor Ralf Rangnick, who is the current United interim manager, will also play a role in determining who will be hired next, sparking the rumours

Tuchel has now responded.

During his pre-match press conference at the FA Cup quarter-final away to Middlesbrough on Saturday, March 19, Tuchel said: “Do you feel me less committed to the club in my situation? Absolutely not, I love to be here and work for Chelsea. It has everything it needs to make me happy.”

Tuchel also revealed that the club was able to raise money at the last minute to travel by air to Middlesbrough, rather than a potential 10-hour round trip by…