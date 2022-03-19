Two children die as school toilet collapses in Niger state

Two children have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a toilet at UK Bello Memorial Primary School, Paiko, in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Daily Trust reported that it is unclear what the children were doing around the building that was said to be weak.

While some eyewitnesses claimed that the children, a boy and a girl, were hawking sachet water with their colleagues around the school when the building collapsed on them, killing them on the spot, others said they were scavenging for scraps when the toilet collapsed.