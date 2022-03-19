Two officers killed as gunmen bomb police station in Imo

Two policemen have been killed after unknown gunmen attacked the Umuguma Divisional Police Headquarters in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State in the early hours of Saturday, March 19.

According to reports, the gunmen blocked the roads leading in and out of the station division, including the one close to the local government headquarters before launching an attack on the station by throwing Improvised electronic devices into the buildings.

After setting the station on fire, they waited to attack officers who ran out for safety. Two policemen simply identified as Ifeanyi and Iyke unfortunately ran into the rain of bullets.