We’re not aware of lawsuit seeking to remove a section of the electoral act barring political appointees from contesting in elections

The House of Representatives has said that it is not aware of the lawsuit seeking to remove a section of the electoral act barring political appointees from contesting in elections.

LIB had reported that Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, declared Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, illegal. She declared the provision as conflicting with sections 66(1)(f), 107(1)(f), 137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution.

Reacting to the court judgement, spokesperson of the House, Ben Kalu (APC, Abia) stated that they were not aware of the lawsuit and cannot react to the judgement because it is yet to get a certified copy.

He also said the lower chamber of the national assembly has questions on who represented it in court.

Kalu said;