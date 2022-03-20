Angry constituents chase Niger state lawmaker out of community (video)

Lawmaker representing Magama in the Niger State House of Assembly, Suleiman Musa Nasko, was attacked and chased out of the community by his constituents.

Nasko was attacked on Saturday, March 19, when he went on a condolence visit to the families of the victims of bandit attack in which a Divisional Police Officer and six other security operatives were killed.

The angry constituents comprising mostly of youths booed him and stoned his convoy out of town, saying “we are no longer interested”

Sources told Daily Trust that the lawmaker had successfully met with the District Head of Auna, when some group of youths started shouting “only one term”, leading to a fight between his supporters and the irate youths.

The lawmaker managed to escape unhurt because of his security guards.

The spokesperson to the lawmaker, Sahabi Mahmud, who confirmed the incident, said that Nasko was not happy with what happened.

“It was a misunderstanding between the…