Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger agrees four-year contract with Juventus worth £5.4m a season

Chelsea striker, Antonio Rudiger is reportedly set to leave the London club after agreeing on a four-year contract with Juventus worth £5.4m a season.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Blues cannot offer him an extension because of UK government sanctions placed on club owner Roman Abramovich.

Prior to the sanction, Rudiger had been rumoured to be considering a contract extension at the club where he has established himself as an exceptional talent since joining for £31million from Roma in 2017.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Germany international has said ‘yes’ to a move to Juventus.

The report also claims Rudiger ‘will sign a four-year deal’ with the Serie A giants as he prefers them over both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and he will earn around £5.4m per season.

