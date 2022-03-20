DSS uncovers plot to carry out violent attacks in North Central zone

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised alarm over plans by some persons to stoke violence in parts of the country particularly the North Central.
A statement released by the agency says the aim of the criminal minds is to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisal attacks and heat up the polity. The agency says the sponsors have mobilized foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas.
”The Service is also aware of a plot to use students, striking University teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the ENDSARS. This is despite ongoing efforts by Government to address the issues.
While the Service views the machination as unpatriotic, it is on the trail of the agents of destabilisation who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals. Though it has emplaced measures to disrupt these tendencies, it warns the ring…
Source: Linda Ikeji