‘I’m sure I’ll be the next account suspended for speaking freely on an app created for us to equally share as humans’ -The Game defends Kanye West then claims Kanye’s Grammy performance has been canceled for attacking Trevor Noah

Rapper, The Game has come to the defence of his colleague and friend, Kanye West, claiming the voice of Black people and artistes is under seige while alleging that Kanye West has been pulled from the Grammys performance lineup after he made a racial slur towards comedian, Trevor Noah.

Kanye, 44, came under fire on Wednesday March 16, for his repeated public outbursts aimed at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, as well as comedian/TV host, Trevor Noah, who came out to criticize his behavior.

It led to Kanye being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for his posts about Pete and Trevor, which are said to have violated Instagram’s harassment policy.

Kanye is scheduled to headline the Sunday performances at Coachella on April 17 and April 24, shortly after the Grammy Awards take place on April 3.

However there is now a petition on Change.org entitled ‘Remove Kanye from Coachella!,’ which cites his behavior toward ‘Kim, Pete and…