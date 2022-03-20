Lady calls out old man she accused of sexually harassing her in a taxi in Abuja (video)

All I know is that we have a lot of mad people with clothes, cap glasses and makeup all over Nigeria . She could just be feeling sex in her head, while the man could really be on to it, who knows? I won’t take side at all, it’s better for a guilty person to go free that an innocent person to fall for it. That was how uti, davido , Neymar were wrongfully accused, when uti sued she went behind to beg, the other one accused photographer and even sent imaginary evidence

Like

this! 0



Dislike

this! 0



Reply