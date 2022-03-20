‘Like Judas Iscariot, Hunger is a bastard’

Former presidential aspirant, Omoyole Sowore has knocked former Super Eagles players, Taribo West, Jay Jay Okocha, Victor Ikpeba , Kanu Nwanko for endorsing the 2023 presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu..

Ahead of a novelty match to mark the All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader’s 70th birthday, former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West was filmed praying fervently for former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday, March 19.

Other former footballers like Okocha, Kanu, Ikpeba were also present as Tinubu welcomed the footballers to his Ikoyi home.

Sowore, taking to his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, March 20 shared a video of the meeting, saying ‘hunger has betrayed the former super eagles players’

He wrote;