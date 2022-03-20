Obiano was allegedly arrested by EFCC for misappropriation of N42bn

Former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano was reportedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged misappropriation of public funds.

Sources told Channels Television that Obiano was arrested for misappropriating N5bn Sure-P and N37 billion Security Vote funds, which was withdrawn in cash.

Part of the funds were also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state, the source added.

The former Governor who was reportedly on his way out of the country to Houston, Texas in the United States before being arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, has been moved from Lagos to an EFCC facility in Abuja.

Prior to his arrest, he has been on the Commission’s watchlist for months.