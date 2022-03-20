



Actor Yul Edochie says that people were crying when it dawned on them that Gov Obiano was leaving office on March 17.

Obiano completed his eight years in office on March 17 and handed over to his successor, Charles Soludo.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Saturday, March 19, Yul who served as the Senior Special Assistant to the former governor on Creative and Entertainment Media, wrote

”People were crying at the inauguration when it dawned on them that Chief Willie Obiano was leaving office. The moment he came down from his car, many people started crying, hailing him and saying good things about him and how they would miss him in office. Such things only happen when good men are leaving office and I can boldly tell you that Chief Willie Obiano is a good man. Sadly the negative events that occurred on the inauguration day have overshadowed other remarkable things that happened on the same day.

Of course bad news always flies faster than good news. While I was SSA I spent a…





Source: Linda Ikeji