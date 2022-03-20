Russian president Vladimir Putin agrees to meet Ukraine’s President Zelensky to conduct peace talks in person

Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin has “finally agreed” he will need to meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in person to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky ‘at some point’, the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of ‘war crimes’ amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.

The two leaders have let their diplomatic teams conduct peace talks on neutral ground since after the start of the conflict on February 24.

BBC correspondent Lysa Doucet said the Russian President is now believed to have caved to his top diplomats and accepted he will have to attend negotiations himself “at some point.”

