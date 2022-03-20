Teenager allegedly stabs elder brother to death for wearing his shorts in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Abdulrahman Sulaiman,18, for allegedly killing his elder brother following a heated argument at the Games Village area of Bauchi metropolis.

According to neighbours, the suspect allegedly stabbed his brother on Friday March 18, for taking his shorts and wearing them.

It was gathered that all efforts by both parents and others to pacify the enraged young man proved difficult as he refused to be pacified. Rather he took a sharp knife and stabbed his unsuspecting elder brother.

The elder brother was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi where he was confirmed dead after losing so much blood from the wound.

It was reported that their father fainted on hearing of the incident and had to be revived by sympathisers who thronged the house on hearing of the unfortunate incident.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Umar Sanda, confirmed the incident while speaking to…