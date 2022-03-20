You don’t know the circumstances surrounding their relationship, don’t rip her apart with your criticism

Actress and supermodel, Faith Morey has reacted to the criticism Annie Idibia faced after sharing her experience while dating and after marrying superstar singer, Tuface.

LIB had reported that Annie opened up on how she felt after her husband Tuface had kids with his two baby mamas while they were dating.

In a clip from her reality show on Netflix, the mother of two who wondered how one makes same mistake twice, hinted at being humiliated and embarrassed so many times.

Annie also revealed that her first child is Tuface’s 5th child even though she met him first before his other baby mamas.

Reacting to the criticism Annie faced after the clip went viral, Faith Morey stated that most people are now acting like they have a perfect relationship.

The US-based supermodel also stated that people don’t know the circumstances surrounding Annie and Tuface’s relationship asides what they show in public. She added that people shouldn’t rip the actress apart with…