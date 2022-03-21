Horticulturist killed as gunmen open fire at joint in Imo community

The deceased

A horticulturist, Kingsley Nwachukwu, has been killed by gunmen in Amaegbu village in Nkwerre community, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State

It was gathered that the gunmen had robbed a trader at Nweke market square on Saturday and were fleeing when they opened fire at a group of young men hanging out at a nearby pub.

Nwachukwu, who hailed from Amaegbu Umulolo village, was hit by one of the stray bullets released by the criminals and died on the spot.

A community leader who who confirmed the incident to Punch on Sunday that the killing of Nwachukwu caused unease in the community.

He noted that the incident had been reported at a police station in the area while the remains of Nwachukwu had been evacuated from the scene of the crime.

“Nwachukwu is a member of the last Age Grade in Amaegbu village in Nkwerre community. The name of the Age Grade is Umunawuike. It is just one year now the Age Grade was officially inaugurated in the community….