Kaduna government imposes curfew on Jema’a and Kaura LGAs

The Kaduna state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of the state.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made the announcement following the violence that claimed over 15 lives in Kagoro on Sunday night, March 20.

Appealing to residents of Jema’a and Kaura LGA to corporate with security agencies with “the urgent” task of restoring peace, law and order, Aruwan added that the curfew decision was taken to allow security agencies to save lives and property and restore law and order in the areas.

