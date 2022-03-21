Man last seen in 2012 is found dead in a freezer by builders renovating pub

Builders renovating a pub were horrified to find the body of a man in a freezer 10 years after he disappeared.

Roy Bigg, 67, was last seen on February 1, 2012, in Newham, east London, before his body was discovered by builders working at what used to be Simpson’s Wine Bar on October 15 last year.

Now police are appealing to anyone who knew Roy to get in touch and have released a picture of him.

They said a post-mortem was inconclusive, but he was identified from his dental records.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We believe that Roy’s body may have been in the freezer for a number of years.

“Speaking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen.

“If you knew Roy please do get in touch with us – his birth date was September 8, 1944, we believe he would have been aged around 70 when he died.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s been a long time…