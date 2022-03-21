Man remanded for defiling underage girl in Lagos

A 25-year-old man, Dankolo Timi, has been remanded on the order of a chief magistrates’ court, Ogba, Lagos, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in the Ajegunle area of the state.

The police had arraigned the suspect for allegedly defiling the girl and then robbed her of the sum of N10,000, given to her by her parents.

The accused was charged with defilement and stealing and if found guilty may serve a minimum of 14-year jail term under the Lagos State law on defilement.

The prosecutor, Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the accused took advantage of the relationship he has as a neighbour and lured the girl into his room where he had carnal knowledge of the girl.