Nak3d man gets his scrotum stuck inside tiny opening of a plastic chair (video)

A man was forced to sit still while a saw was used to cut the chair he was sitting on after his scrotum became stuck between a hole in the chair.

How the naked man’s scrotum entered the very tiny space between the plastic chair is a question that viewers have been asking since the video was shared online.

In the video, Good Samaritans are seen trying to help free the man from the painful bondage he was in.

One person held the plastic chair while another used a saw to cut the chair carefully, while avoiding the trapped man’s male member.

The man was eventually freed as the chair was cut wide enough to remove his scrotum.

