‘The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned that the economic situation of Nigeria is getting to a point that could trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS .

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Sunday, March 20, said the comment by the Presidency that ‘heavens will not fall’ because of fuel scarcity was like daring Nigerians to do their worse.

While berating President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly failing to take action over the lingering fuel crisis in the country, it cautioned government that there is a limit to what the citizens can bear under an administration that is ‘arrogant and insensitive to their plights’.

“Is it not an unpardonable dereliction of duty that while the nation is in turmoil and agonising under a collapsed national grid, protracted fuel crisis, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, crippled production and commercial activities, President Buhari…