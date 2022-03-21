Two suspected fraudsters arrested for allegedly sending fake bank credit alert after buying iPhone in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested two suspected fraudsters who specialize in sending fake bank credit alerts to local traders after buying expensive items in Benin City.

The suspects, Rich Kelvin, 24, and Clinton Odiase, 19, were arrested on Thursday, 17 March, around St. Saviour Road after a reliable tip-off.

The fraudsters went to a shop along Forestry Road in Benin and bought an iPhone worth N700,000 and another unnamed phone worth N200,000.

The fraudsters posing as genuine customers requested to pay via bank transfer and asked for the business’s bank details.

Kevin and Odiase told the businessman that the transfer might be delayed after making a fake credit alert.

The fraudsters showed the businessman a debit transaction on his bank account to validate their dubious transaction.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim who is not named for security reasons, said:

“I am really shocked how the two guys were able to manipulate their…