“What was done was done” Mother who became Britain’s youngest grandma at 30, when her 14-year-old daughter gave birth, shares her story

A mother-of-five who became Britain’s youngest grandmother at age 30, after her 14-year-old daughter gave birth, has spoken out about discovering in her 20s that she was about to become a granny.

Kelly Healey’s teenage daughter Skye Salter gave birth to Bailey, now 3, in August 2018.

She was still in her 20s when she found out her daughter was expecting.

Kelly said she offered her daughter “love and support” because “what was done was done”, However, she said she never expected to find out she was going to be a grandmother so young.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I never expected to find out I would become a nan while still in my 20s.

“But there was no point in yelling at Skye about contraception and safe sex. What was done was done.

“All I could do was offer love and support. As a mum you just deal with these things.

“I act like I’m in my early 20s, so it doesn’t feel right to be a granny.

“My friends think it’s hilarious I’ve got a grandson. He’s…