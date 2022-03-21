Woman brutalises 12-year-old niece in Delta, drives stick into her private part for allegedly stealing garri and fish

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a woman who assaulted her 12-year-old niece, Igho, for allegedly stealing garri and fish.

The incident happened at their shared family compound in Isiokolo, Ethiope East council area of the state on Saturday, March 19.

It was gathered that the woman identified as Mercy Oba, noticed that her garri and fish were tampered with and angrily walked into the young girl’s room, picked the food items and pounced on her.

Igho’s cries were said to have attracted her blind mother who pleaded with her sister to stop the beatings.

In spite of pleas from Igho’s mother, Mrs Mercy went further to put pepper and insert a stick into the girl’s vagina which damaged her hymen.

Speaking to journalists, a rights activist, Kelvin Ejumudo, said he got wind of the cruelty and quickly led his colleagues to the scene aand rescued the victim.

“Mercy Oba is the sister to the blind woman. The blind woman’s daughter, Igho, went to her…