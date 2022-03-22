Bigi Rewards Consumers With A Brand-New Car, Other Prizes In The ‘Watch & Win Promo’

\

Amarachi Chukwuma, winner of the Bigi brand-new saloon car in the Bigi Watch and Win Promo sitting in her car during the Bigi Watch and Win Promo raffle draw event at Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos.

About twelve weeks of refreshing excitement and enthusiasm for Bigi consumers and movie-goers in Lagos and Abuja came to an electrifying climax on Saturday at the Silverbird cinemas in Lagos, as Bigi doled out a brand-new Bigi branded car and other appetizing prizes in its ‘Watch and Win Promo.’

Amarachi Chukwuma, 26, from Anambra State emerged the winner of the grand prize of a brand-new Bigi branded car filled with over a hundred packs of Bigi drinks, plus other Bigi prizes. Other consumers who took part in the raffle draw got consolation prizes which include laptop computers, Bigi products, blenders, printers and several amazing prizes.

The ‘Watch and Win Promo’ was flagged off by Bigi drinks in December 2021 to excite movie and cinema lovers in Lagos and Abuja…