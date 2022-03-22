Cameroon’ goalkeeper Andre Onana walks away unharmed from a horrific car crash on his way to crucial World Cup play-off against Algeria (Photos)

Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana, miraculously walked away unharmed after being involved in a car crash on his way to play for Cameroon in their World Cup play-off against Algeria.

Images from the crash show two cars smashed into each other at the front, with both bonnets destroyed and the ground covered in debris.

Onana had been travelling to Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, when he was caught up in the accident, as reported by the Sun, but the 25-year-old has fortunately escaped unscathed.

He was headed to Cameroon’s training camp in Douala at the time of the incident, the report adds – with no casualties reported in the collision from either vehicle.

Onana is still on course to start for Cameroon in their crucial World Cup on Friday despite being involved in the incident, it says.