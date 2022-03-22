Footballer, Isaac Hayden is charged by the FA for improper conduct for ‘attacking the integrity of the match official’

Newcastle midfielder, Isaac Hayden has been charged by the Football Association over comments made on social media following the club’s controversial Premier League defeat at Chelsea.

Hayden, who is currently recovering from knee surgery, has been charged with improper conduct after sending a tweet that said ‘some performance from the boys against 12 men’.

An FA spokesperson said: ‘Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following their Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday 13 March 2022.

‘Isaac Hayden has until Wednesday 23 March 2022 to provide a response.’

Hayden’s social media post came after the Magpies’ 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea

Referee David Coote made some controversial decisions

The official also ruled that Trevoh Chalobah’s challenge on Jacob Murphy inside the box at 0-0 did not constitute a penalty, a decision which mystified head coach Eddie Howe and his players.

Hayden said on…