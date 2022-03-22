Holland manager Louis van Gaal hits out as ‘ridiculous’ decision to host the World Cup in Qatar

Holland manager, Louis van Gaal has claimed that it is ‘ridiculous’ that the World Cup is being hosted in Qatar.

The former Manchester United boss also dismissed suggestions that the aim is to develop football in Qatar as ‘bull****’.

As reported by Eurosport, Van Gaal said: ‘Everyone knows that I think it’s ridiculous that the World Cup is there.

‘That we are going to play in a country to allow football to develop there? That’s bulls***. It is about money and commercial interests. That matters in FIFA.

‘Why do you think I’m not on a committee with my expertise? I’ve always opposed those kinds of organisations.

‘It is not right. I can say that in Qatar, but that [my opposition] doesn’t help the world get rid of this problem.’

Thousands of migrant workers have died in the build-up to the World Cup, with there being concerns over workers’ rights.

In addition, there have been frequent complaints from human rights organisations regarding abuse carried out…