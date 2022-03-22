My predecessor, Obiano left only N300million in Anambra coffers with billions of Naira debt – Governor Soludo

The governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, says he met only N300million in the state’s treasury when he assumed office on March 17.

Governor Soludo disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV today March 22.

According to the governor, he inherited debts running into “hundreds of billions of naira” from his predecessor, Willie Obiano.

“In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about N300million only. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny. I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state. But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please let us not go there. God will help us.”

Recall that hours after he handed over to Soludo, Governor Obiano was apprehended by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport…