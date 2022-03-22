Vaccinated travelers arriving Nigeria no longer required to take COVID19 test – FG

The Federal government has announced that fully vaccinated travelers coming into Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 test.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during a briefing of the PSC announcing a revision of International Travel Protocols on Monday, March 21.

Mustapha added that passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are still expected to take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival.

He stressed that such passengers will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the Federal Government’s travel platform, while fully vaccinated passengers will not be charged for rapid antigen tests at the airport.