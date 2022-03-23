20-year-old kills her baby boy three days after birth in Adamawa

Men of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested 20-year-old, Amina Umar, for allegedly killing her 3-day-old baby boy with a pesticide normally used in killing rats.

Confirming the arrest to LIB, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the suspect killed her child because she felt the father couldn’t take care of her and their baby.

Amina had divorced her husband and reunited with her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend, Buba Musa, who is currently married. She got pregnant for him after he promised to take her as his second wife. However, after getting pregnant, Buba, a mechanic, allegedly abandoned her and when she finally gave birth on March 14, she decided to kill her child on March 17.